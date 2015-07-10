Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Public Media | By Charles Wohlforth
Published July 10, 2015 at 3:00 PM AKDT

Early in the summer, Charles was contacted by the Anchorage Rowing Association to row crew in the Dave Thorsness Challenge, a regatta mostly for beginners, as well as getting a couple of rowing lessons to make sure he could do it. For this week's show, we get to hear the result, as Charles took a recorder along on this aquatic adventure. It was a fun and challenging experience.

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS: 

UPCOMING EVENT: Moose Nugget Regatta, July 18-19, Newcomb Park off the Parks Hwy., Wasilla

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 16, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, July 16, 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. AKDT

