Early in the summer, Charles was contacted by the Anchorage Rowing Association to row crew in the Dave Thorsness Challenge, a regatta mostly for beginners, as well as getting a couple of rowing lessons to make sure he could do it. For this week's show, we get to hear the result, as Charles took a recorder along on this aquatic adventure. It was a fun and challenging experience.

Listen Now:

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Ed Hall, founder, Anchorage Rowing Association

Anchorage Rowing Association Sue Sheard, competitor

UPCOMING EVENT: Moose Nugget Regatta, July 18-19, Newcomb Park off the Parks Hwy., Wasilla

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 16, 2015, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 16, 2015, 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. AKDT

