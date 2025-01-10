Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

1 dead, 2 hurt in Seward Highway SUV-semi crash near Girdwood

Alaska Public Media | By Chris Klint
Published January 10, 2025 at 10:54 AM AKST
Blue and red police lights.
Valerie Lake
/
Alaska Public Media
A police vehicle's emergency lights flash blue and red.

A man died Thursday night on the Seward Highway near Girdwood in a crash involving a semi truck that closed the highway for hours, Anchorage police said.

Officers, as well as Girdwood firefighters, responded to Mile 91 of the highway just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police said in a statement. According to police spokesman Christopher Barraza, a Kia Sorento SUV had been heading north and the semi had been heading south.

“Upon arrival, the fire department pronounced the male driver of the (SUV) deceased at the scene,” police said in the statement.

Barraza said both occupants of the semi, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The highway was partially opened to traffic by 1 a.m. Friday, Barraza said, and fully reopened by 6 a.m.
Public Safety
Chris Klint
Chris Klint is a web producer and breaking news reporter at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cklint@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Chris Klint