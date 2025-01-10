1 dead, 2 hurt in Seward Highway SUV-semi crash near Girdwood

A man died Thursday night on the Seward Highway near Girdwood in a crash involving a semi truck that closed the highway for hours, Anchorage police said.

Officers, as well as Girdwood firefighters, responded to Mile 91 of the highway just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police said in a statement. According to police spokesman Christopher Barraza, a Kia Sorento SUV had been heading north and the semi had been heading south.

“Upon arrival, the fire department pronounced the male driver of the (SUV) deceased at the scene,” police said in the statement.

Barraza said both occupants of the semi, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The highway was partially opened to traffic by 1 a.m. Friday, Barraza said, and fully reopened by 6 a.m.