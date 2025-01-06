Circle resident charged with murdering cabinmate

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the Thursday shooting of his cabinmate in the Interior Alaska community of Circle.

Court documents show Circle resident Jerek Boyle, 26, is accused of killing 48-year-old James Gelvin at a cabin they shared in the small community 155 miles northeast of Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers said in a charging document against Boyle that investigators found Gelvin dead on the cabin's porch.

Investigators allege that Boyle shot Gelvin from inside the cabin, through the front door. Boyle’s aunt and father told investigators that earlier in the day, the victim had argued with his two roommates and had made unspecified threats.

According to charging documents, Boyle’s father advised him to lock Gelvin out of the cabin, despite outside temperatures of around 50 degrees below zero.

Troopers arrested Boyle and brought him to the Fairbanks Correctional Center. His bail was set at $500,000 during an initial court appearance. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

