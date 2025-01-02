17-year-old girl fatally shot at East Anchorage home

A teenage girl was shot and killed late Monday night at a home in East Anchorage according to police, who have deemed her death a homicide.

Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 3200 block of Eastgate Place, off Boniface Parkway near East Northern Lights Boulevard, according to a police statement Thursday.

“Upon arrival, (officers) located a 17-year-old juvenile female with trauma to the upper body,” police said. “She was declared deceased at the scene.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting, but detectives believe it was an isolated incident.

Police declined to name the victim, due to her age. Her family has been notified.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said Thursday that no other details about the shooting were immediately available, but that it did not pose a greater threat to public safety.