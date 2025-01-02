Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

17-year-old girl fatally shot at East Anchorage home

Alaska Public Media | By Chris Klint
Published January 2, 2025 at 1:15 PM AKST
an anchorage police car is parked in a parking lot
An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle is parked outside the Anchorage Police Department Headquarters. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

A teenage girl was shot and killed late Monday night at a home in East Anchorage according to police, who have deemed her death a homicide.

Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 3200 block of Eastgate Place, off Boniface Parkway near East Northern Lights Boulevard, according to a police statement Thursday.

“Upon arrival, (officers) located a 17-year-old juvenile female with trauma to the upper body,” police said. “She was declared deceased at the scene.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting, but detectives believe it was an isolated incident.

Police declined to name the victim, due to her age. Her family has been notified.

Police spokesman Christopher Barraza said Thursday that no other details about the shooting were immediately available, but that it did not pose a greater threat to public safety.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call dispatchers at 311, or leave an anonymous tip through Anchorage Crime Stoppers.
Public Safety
Chris Klint
Chris Klint is a web producer and breaking news reporter at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cklint@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Chris Klint