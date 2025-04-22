Signature gathering begins for latest Juneau cruise limit ballot petition

The City and Borough of Juneau clerk’s office has certified a ballot petition that would put harder limits on cruise ship tourism in Juneau.

The local advocates who filed the petition earlier this month can now begin collecting signatures in hopes of landing a spot on the local election ballot this October. The group must collect a minimum of 2,720 signatures from qualified Juneau voters before its May 19 deadline.

The proposed initiative seeks to impose a five-ship daily limit, cap the annual number of cruise ship visitors at 1.5 million a year, and limit daily cruise visitors to 16,000 people on most days and 12,000 on Saturdays. It would also shorten the season to last only from May until September.

The cruise ship season currently lasts from April through October.

City Clerk Beth McEwen and City Attorney Emily Wright approved the petition despite opposition from Allen Marine Tours, which asked them to deny the application.

In a letter, an attorney representing the tour company called the proposed initiative poorly drafted and “wholly inadequate in attempting to address the complexity of limiting, permitting, and penalizing cruise ship visitation.”

There are three other proposed ballot propositions currently under review by the city clerk. Those petitioners seek to cap the property tax rate, to remove sales tax on food and utilities and to make in-person voting the default again.

