State seeks new trial against former Alaska legislator accused of elections misdeeds

Alaska prosecutors will again attempt to convict a former state legislator on election-tampering charges after their first attempt ended with a hung jury late last year.

In a Monday court hearing, Alaska Chief Assistant Attorney General Jenna Gruenstein confirmed that the Alaska Department of Law is continuing its case against Gabrielle LeDoux, a Republican who represented Kodiak in the Alaska House from 2005 to 2009 and an Anchorage district from 2013 to 2021.

In spring 2020, state prosecutors accused LeDoux of illegally encouraging people who lived outside her district to cast votes within the district. Some charges were dismissed, but LeDoux faced five felony charges and seven misdemeanor charges this year.

Her case was repeatedly postponed and reached trial in November, more than four years after initial charges were filed.

Two other people, including a former LeDoux aide, also faced state charges but accepted plea deals in exchange for testifying against LeDoux.

After a week of court arguments, jurors split for and against LeDoux’s guilt, and Judge Kevin Saxby declared a mistrial.

On Monday, an attorney representing LeDoux said he is asking an additional expert to testify at the next trial. The state has filed a motion to preclude that testimony.

Both sides are expected to trade another round of written briefings on the disagreement, with the issue to be decided before a second trial.

On Monday, Saxby set Feb. 3 as the date of the next hearing between the two sides.