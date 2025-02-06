What do you want to ask Anchorage Assembly and school board candidates?

The Anchorage municipal election is April 1 and there are a total of 20 candidates on the ballot, vying for seats on the Anchorage Assembly and the Anchorage School Board.

We’ll be asking each candidate a series of questions, as part of our annual candidate questionnaires, and we’ll publish their answers here, on alaskapublic.org , so you can read through them as you weigh your choices.

But first, Anchorage residents: We want to hear from you.

What questions do you have for this year’s Anchorage Assembly and school board candidates?

Your input will inform what we ask them. Please fill out the form below with your ideas.