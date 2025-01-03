Our top 10 stories of 2024

As we enter a new year, I want to take a moment to reflect on all of the reporting in 2024 by our team of journalists at Alaska Public Media and our partners across the state.

Below are 10 of our top stories of the year.

In them, reporters take you everywhere from a whale hunt in Utqiaġvik to the docks in King Cove to a kitchen in Kotzebue.

The stories, as a collection, remind me of many of the reasons I love working at Alaska Public Media. Three of the big ones:



We're committed to sending reporters across the state because we want you to hear the perspectives of Alaskans from all over.



We value partnerships, and believe the best journalism — the reporting that is most critical to our community — can be done when we work together.



We invest in young journalists. We have two paid news internships a year. We provide training and mentorship, and the interns quickly become a key part of the team.

Donations from our members make all of this work possible.

Thank you for valuing our journalism.

- Tegan Hanlon/news editor

...

Here are 10 of the stories our readers spent the most time with in 2024:

Quincy Adams slices through bowhead whale meat to distribute to his family and community members in Utqiaġvik on April 24, 2024. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media).

1. For one Utqiaġvik family, spring bowhead whaling marks an important milestone

Kavitha George and Valerie Kern traveled to northern Alaska to spend time with the Aaluk Crew, and 17-year-old Donald Adams who had just landed his first catch. Read more.

The Spurr platform in Cook Inlet, operated by oil company Hilcorp, has not produced oil since 1992. (Photo by Nathaniel Herz)

2. This oil platform stopped pumping 30 years ago. Alaska still won’t make the owner tear it down.

This story was reported by Nat Herz as part of our ongoing collaboration with APM Reports, the investigative journalism arm of American Public Media. Read more.

Brent Sass in 2015. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News)

3. Iditarod disqualifies former champion Brent Sass amid sex assault allegations

Casey Grove and ADN's Kyle Hopkins worked together to report this important story. Read more.

Residents of Anchorage, from Girdwood to Eagle River, discussed local issues with Alaska Public Media reporters on April 25, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

4. Hey Anchorage, who's your pick for mayor? Why?

Wesley Early and Jeremy Hsieh spent a day driving across the municipality to talk with voters ahead of the city election. Read more.

Subaru Takeda, Genya Takenaka and Toranosuke Nagayama take a selfie while climbing a route on Denali. (Courtesy of Subaru Takeda)

5. Japanese climbers finish a never-before completed Denali expedition, thanks to help from Alaskans

Our intern Anisa Vietze met up with the climbers to hear about how the community banded together to save their trip. Read more.

A house on Second Avenue in Ketchikan is flipped sideways and destroyed by the August 2024 landslide. (Jack Darrell/KRBD)

6. String of fatal landslides forces Southeast to reckon with risk

﻿Eric Stone, who’s based in Juneau, spoke with Southeast residents about how they’re weighing risk after the latest fatal landslide. Read more.

Anneliese Kupfrian stands near a beached fin whale on Nov. 18, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

7. 'Stunning' 47-foot fin whale washes ashore near Anchorage's Westchester Lagoon

It was the event of the season in the city, and Ava White and Wesley Early brought us this story from the mudflats. Read more.

Fisherman Ben Ley speaks at King Cove's Harbor House in September 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

8. For more than a century, a fish plant fueled King Cove’s economy. Without it, can the community survive?

Eric Stone traveled to King Cove to bring us this story about how the seafood industry crisis is impacting this remote community. Read more.

Tim Huffman discusses his insulted beehives on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

9. Alaska beekeepers kill their colonies every fall, but an Anchorage man has another way

Rachel Cassandra reported this story from the roof of 49th State Brewing Company’s warehouse. Read more.

Robyn Niayuk Burke. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

10. How to run in a House district the size of Germany? Pickled whale might help.

Liz Ruskin traveled to Kotzebue for this profile of Robyn Niayuq Burke. Liz is normally based in Washington, D.C. We are proud to be the only Alaska news organization with a reporter stationed at the U.S. Capitol. Read more.