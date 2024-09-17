Man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Tudor Road involving school bus

A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday afternoon, according to Anchorage police.

Neither the bus driver or the lone student aboard the bus were seriously injured, a school district spokesperson said.

Police say a school bus rear-ended a green Chevy pickup on East Tudor Road, near Lake Otis Boulevard, at about 4:45 p.m. Monday. The pickup then hit a red Chevy pickup, which hit a Nissan SUV. The man driving the green Chevy was declared dead a short time later at a hospital.

The bus driver had been dropping off students from Romig Middle School, with just one non-Romig student still on board, when the crash occurred, according to the school district.

The school district spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about whether the bus driver was back on duty Tuesday, or if they would face any administrative consequences.

Police said they are still investigating the crash. No charges have been filed. The name of the man who was killed will be released after next of kin are notified, police said.