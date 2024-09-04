Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published September 4, 2024 at 5:58 PM AKDT
a semi truck
A semi truck in Turnagain Arm at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The ballot is set for November's general election after several Republican candidates drop out. Plus, the ACLU files an injunction to protect a student in their lawsuit over the Mat-Su school district's bathroom policy. And, a Ketchikan biologist uncovers the hidden worlds found in coastal tidepools.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey