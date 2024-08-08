Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published August 8, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKDT
flooding in bridge
A bridge over Chester Creek on Arctic Boulevard near Valley of the Moon Park, during a flood advisory for the creek on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (Leigh Walden/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Consumer rights advocates question a huge grocery chain merger headed to court later this month. Plus, after record-breaking wetness last month, heavy rainfall causes flooding in Southcentral. And, near-90-degree temperatures bake the North Slope and set all-time highs.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
