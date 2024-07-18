FEMA announces $108M award to Merbok-related projects

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced the approval of $108.8 million for Alaskan communities reeling from 2022’s Typhoon Merbok.

The storm’s 75-mph winds, relentless rain and unusually high sea swells flooded communities across western Alaska. Following a formal request from Gov. Mike Dunleavy, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Alaska to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by Merbok.

The declaration made FEMA Public Assistance grant funding available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis. FEMA funds at least 75% of the Public Assistance grant cost share, with the State of Alaska funding the remainder.

Among the approved projects are significant repair and infrastructure improvements in several communities including $15.9 million for roads in Hooper Bay, $12 million to repair a road in Teller, and $11.6 million for roads in Golovin.

Jeremy Zidek, a spokesperson for the division, confirmed that FEMA’s Public Assistance program is overseeing 173 Merbok-related projects. 108 have already been funded with an additional 65 either in review or awaiting additional information before funding is approved.

According to Zidek, this process can take years due to the unique challenges faced by western Alaska.

“Because we have such a short construction season especially in remote isolated communities, sometimes it takes us many years to close a disaster recovery period,” Zidek said.

FEMA has also provided individual assistance for home repairs and other personal expenses.