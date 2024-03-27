Body of woman lost under Eagle River ice in December found

A woman who was trapped beneath ice on Anchorage’s frozen Eagle River just days before Christmas was found dead Sunday, according to police.

Police responded at about 4 p.m. Sunday to a body found in the river near the North Fork Trailhead, according to police spokeswoman Renee Oistad. The state medical examiner’s office subsequently determined the body was 45-year-old Amanda Richmond.

Richmond was reported missing Dec. 23, after she and a companion were walking their dogs near the river’s north fork. When one of the dogs entered a lead of open water, Richmond followed to try and save it – but disappeared under the ice and never resurfaced.

After four days of searching the river in subzero temperatures, Alaska State Troopers called off active efforts to find Richmond.

Richmond’s sister told Alaska’s News Source, which first reported the recovery, that she was found with her dog in her arms.