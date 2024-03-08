Man crossing Seward Highway fatally struck by SUV near Dowling Road

Update 3 p.m. Monday:

Anchorage police have identified the man fatally struck as he crossed the Seward Highway Thursday evening as 56-year-old Anthony Johnson. His family has been notified.

Original story:

A man walking across the Seward Highway in Anchorage was struck and killed Thursday night, according to police. It’s the third time a person was hit and killed by a car in the city this week.

Anchorage police said in a statement Friday morning that police responded to the collision shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The man was struck by a Kia Sorento SUV headed north on the highway; he was treated by medics, but died at the scene. He wasn't immediately named as police notify his family.

Police say the Sorento’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed in the collision.

The collision took place the day after a woman lying in the parking lot of South Anchorage’s Walmart store on the Old Seward Highway was fatally run over by a minivan Wednesday afternoon. Police say no charges have been filed in the death of 52-year-old Mary Rickteroff-Andrew.

On Sunday morning, 30-year-old Brian Pederson was killed on Old Seward near East Klatt Road in a hit-and-run collision. Police say a license plate found at the scene led them to the suspected driver, 29-year-old Marsean Hadley, who now faces manslaughter and DUI charges in Pederson’s death.