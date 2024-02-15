Pilot Station man cited for chasing a moose calf

Two men from the village of Pilot Station have been cited with two separate wildlife violations by Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

Troopers issued a citation to 38-year-old Elliot Edwards for harassing a moose with a motor vehicle. According to a trooper report, Edwards posted a video on Facebook in late January of a calf moose being chased by a red Honda four-wheeler on the Yukon River. In the video, troopers said, the moose calf tried to get to safety multiple times, but could not climb the high river banks. The video shows the four-wheeler chasing the moose until it slipped on the ice. Troopers said that an investigation determined that Edwards was the person chasing the moose on the four-wheeler.

Troopers also issued a citation to 22-year-old Richard Greene for advertising guiding and transport services to hunters in the state Game Management Unit 18 without a guide or transporter license. Troopers said that they used “multiple search warrants” to find that Greene unlawfully advertised hunting services nine separate times throughout 2023.

Both men are scheduled for arraignment on March 7 in Bethel.