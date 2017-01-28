Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Governor Walker discusses his prospects for 2017

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published January 27, 2017 at 10:00 PM AKST
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker talks about the state's budget on Wednesday, June 1, 2016 during a press conference in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney, KTOO - Juneau)
Alaska Gov. Bill Walker talks about the state's budget on Wednesday, June 1, 2016 during a press conference in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney, KTOO - Juneau)

Governor Bill Walker wants a budget plan and expressed frustration during his State of the State address with critics who don’t offer other ideas. What does he think he can get done during the current session and how long does he think it will take to get the state back on firm fiscal ground? We’ll ask when he joins us.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Alaska Governor Bill Walker

  • Alaska Lt. Governor Byron Mallott 

  • Statewide callers 

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

