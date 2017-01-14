Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
March for women’s rights

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published January 13, 2017 at 10:00 PM AKST

Women started the idea as a protest, but a march in Washington DC planned for the day after the presidential inauguration has grown into something much larger. Now it’s being called a march for human rights and raising awareness of a broad range of concerns from affordable housing to health care to immigration.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Celeste Godfrey and Samantha McKelly - Anchorage Organizers

  • Jeannine Haney - (Via phone) Fairbanks Organizer

  • Statewide callers 

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
