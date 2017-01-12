Alaska delegation looks to build road from King Cove to Cold Bay

Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced legislation that would authorize construction of the single lane, non-commercial, gravel road between King Cove and the all-weather airstrip in Cold Bay.

The bill would allow for an equal value land exchange between the state and federal governments to build the road within the 206-acre corridor. The Department of Interior under the Obama administration blocked the road's construction, citing the sensitive habitat protected in that wilderness-designated section of the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

Governor Bill Walker applauded the Senators for their efforts, saying he would support the land swap and will encourage the Congress and the incoming administration to move quickly on what he called a "life saving proposal."