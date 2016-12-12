Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Pedestrian and bike friendly community planning

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published December 12, 2016 at 7:15 PM AKST

Working to make community streets safer for pedestrians, bicycle riders and public transit users can revitalize neighborhoods, boost the economy and help residents get more exercise. It also keeps the air cleaner. These ideas are increasingly being built into long range traffic and community design plans and it’s not just a concept for warm climate cities. We’ll discuss new ways of designing transportation plans for trails and roads.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Mark Fenton - MIT Engineer and Transportation expert 

  • Steve Cleary -  of Alaska Trails

  • Statewide callers 

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
