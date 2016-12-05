Anchorage Film Festival documentaries

A little-known district court judge in Detroit shapes the protection of civil rights for a nation. A young man and his mother journey through gender transition. On the next Talk of Alaska we'll discuss two documentaries featured in the Anchorage International Film Festival - Walk with Me: The Trials of Damon J. Keith and Real Boy.

Listen Now

GUESTS:





Jesse Nesser - Director of “Walk With Me"

Director of “Walk With Me" Bennett Wallace - star of “Real Boy”

star of “Real Boy” Shaleece Haas - director of “Real Boy,” and Raven radio alumnus (via phone)

director of “Real Boy,” and Raven radio alumnus (via phone) Statewide callers

