Anchorage Film Festival documentaries

Alaska Public Media | By Anne Hillman
Published December 5, 2016 at 10:14 AM AKST

A little-known district court judge in Detroit shapes the protection of civil rights for a nation. A young man and his mother journey through gender transition. On the next Talk of Alaska we'll discuss two documentaries featured in the Anchorage International Film Festival - Walk with Me: The Trials of Damon J. Keith and Real Boy.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:


  • Jesse Nesser - Director of “Walk With Me"

  • Bennett Wallace - star of “Real Boy”

  • Shaleece Haas - director of “Real Boy,” and Raven radio alumnus (via phone)

  • Statewide callers 

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Anne Hillman
Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.or. Read more about Anne here
