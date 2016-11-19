Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Surgeon General report on addiction

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published November 18, 2016 at 10:00 PM AKST
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy in the Napaskiak clinic with Community Health Practitioner Augusta Williams and YKHC CEO Dan Winkelman. (Photo by Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel)
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy in the Napaskiak clinic with Community Health Practitioner Augusta Williams and YKHC CEO Dan Winkelman. (Photo by Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel)

Facing Addiction in America: The Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health is a massive report looking at the $500 billion impact to the United States from alcohol and drug addiction. The Surgeon General’s office wants this report to help educate citizens and build a deeper understanding about addiction much as earlier reports on tobacco, AIDS and mental illness sought to do in the '60s, '80s and '90s.

Listen now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Dr. Jay Butler - Alaska’s Chief Medical officer

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by emailRSS or podcast.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend