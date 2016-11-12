Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Sobriety during the holidays

Alaska Public Media | By Julia O'Malley
Published November 11, 2016 at 10:00 PM AKST
Alcohol stock image courtesy of Scott Olson/Getty Images
Alcohol stock image courtesy of Scott Olson/Getty Images

Alcohol can be a fun addition to a gathering, but it can also be disastrous if not used responsibly. Alaska  has a difficult relationship with alcohol and the holiday season can be tough for people trying to stay  sober or limit their intake.

HOST: Julia O'Malley

GUESTS:


  • Tiffany Hall - Recover Alaska

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Julia O'Malley
