Lake Clark plane crash victim found

After six days, the body of missing pilot David McRae and his plane have finally been found in Lake Clark National Park. Lieutenant Colonel Candis Olsmstead directs public affairs for the Alaska National Guard said weather cleared enough today to get close to the area. The Civil Air Patrol helped with the search and ultimately found the site.

Listen Now

McRae and his plane, a single engine Pilatus Porter, were found at an altitude of 6500 feet, but authorities have not described the crash site or any apparent circumstances.

He had been flying from Lake Hood to Lake Clark through Merrill Pass Friday evening when his plane went down. Colonel Olmstead said pararescue crews got down to the wreck site today.

"They hoisted down to the site and they were able to find Mr. McRae and they did recover his body and transported and released him to the state medical examiner," Olmstead said.

His next of kin were notified. Weather had hampered search efforts since

last weekend. 55 year old McRae was a longtime and respected bush pilot.