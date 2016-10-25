Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The race for U.S. Senate: Ray Metcalfe

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published October 25, 2016 at 7:43 PM AKDT
Former Republican legislator Ray Metcalfe is running for U.S. Senate with an anti-corruption focus. (Photo by Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.)
Ray Metcalfe is in the mix of candidates vying for incumbent Lisa Murkowski’s U.S. Senate seat. He’s spent years working to draw attention to political corruption within state government. He worked in the legislature as a Republican and now he’s running as a Democrat, but has told the state party, he doesn’t want their help.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Ray Metcalfe - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

  • Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
