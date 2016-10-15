The race for U.S. House: Steve Lindbeck

Steve Lindbeck is running against Don Young for Alaska’s lone U.S. House position. Lindbeck is a first time candidate. He's worked for non-profits for decades including as General Manager of Alaska Public Media. We’ll find out what he would work to achieve if Alaskans decide to send him to Washington.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Steve Lindbeck - Democratic candidate for U.S. House

Democratic candidate for U.S. House Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

