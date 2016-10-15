Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The race for U.S. House: Steve Lindbeck

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published October 14, 2016 at 9:00 PM AKDT
Steve Lindbeck is challenging U.S. Rep. Don Young. (Photo by Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washingotn D.C.)
Steve Lindbeck is challenging U.S. Rep. Don Young. (Photo by Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washingotn D.C.)

Steve Lindbeck is running against Don Young for Alaska’s lone U.S. House position. Lindbeck is a first time candidate. He's worked for non-profits for decades including as General Manager of Alaska Public Media. We’ll find out what he would work to achieve if Alaskans decide to send him to Washington.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Steve Lindbeck - Democratic candidate for U.S. House

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by emailRSS or podcast.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend