The race for U.S. Senate: Margaret Stock

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published October 7, 2016 at 9:00 PM AKDT

Margaret Stock is running as an Independent for U.S. Senate. The first time candidate says she will promote a strong national defense and support military veterans. She’s also pro-choice. She is the first in a series of candidates we’ll feature on TOA over the next few weeks.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Margaret Stock - Independent candidate for U.S. Senate

  • Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
