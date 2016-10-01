Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska Politics and Public Policy

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published September 30, 2016 at 9:01 PM AKDT

Learning from the past helps inform the future. Clive Thomas’s new book on policy, people and the institutions that helped create the political structure of Alaska is an exhaustive examination of topics such as the state’s constitution and how it differs from others, being an owner state, the politics of lobbying, the federal relationship, transportation, economic realities, state courts and a wide range of political issues. I do mean wide range. The book is more than 1200 pages and weighs 5 pounds! It's available here.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Clive Thomas - Author and former UAS professor

  • Statewide callers

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
