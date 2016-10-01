Alaska Politics and Public Policy

Learning from the past helps inform the future. Clive Thomas’s new book on policy, people and the institutions that helped create the political structure of Alaska is an exhaustive examination of topics such as the state’s constitution and how it differs from others, being an owner state, the politics of lobbying, the federal relationship, transportation, economic realities, state courts and a wide range of political issues. I do mean wide range. The book is more than 1200 pages and weighs 5 pounds! It's available here.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Listen Now

GUESTS:





Clive Thomas - Author and former UAS professor

Author and former UAS professor Statewide callers

Participate:





Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 04, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.