Alaska New Nightly, Friday September 23, 2016
Alaskans weigh in on this year's smaller dividend check
Josh Edge/APRN/Anchorage
Governor Bill Walker announced the amount of this year's Permanent Fund Dividend in a pre-recorded video Friday morning.
State calls truce in Prudoe Bay dispute
Rachel Waldholz/AED/Anchorage
Governor Bill Walker's administration has called a truce in its dispute with the big three North Slope oil producers over plans for Prudhoe Bay.
After 42 hours, barricade suspect found dead in home
Zach Hughes/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage
A standoff between a SWAT team in Anchorage and 69 year old veteran Robert Musser ended with Musser's death early Friday morning after 42 hours.
Courts sides with UCIDA on Cook Inlet Salmon Management
Ellen Lockyear/AlaskaPublic/AnchorageA federal appeals court has sided with United Cook Inlet Drifters Association
in a lawsuit seeking to return Cook Inlet salmon management to federal fisheries control.
Anchorage expecting 24M budget shortfall from drop in state funds
Zach Hughes/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage
Anchorage is anticipating a budget gap of more than 20 million dollars because of diminishing state funding.
Parole violation sends banished man back to jail
Adrian Wagner/KYUK/Bethel
In Bethel, Derek Adams, a man recently banished from Nunam Iqua, was
arrested for violating his parole.
Travel fair brings PFD deals under one roof
Josh Edge/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage
With the announcement of this year's Permanent Fund Dividend, travel deals are heating up.
AK: New art piece in Juneau brings awareness to homelessness
Scott Burton/KTOO/Juneaunew figurine in Juneau is part of a national effort to bring awareness to homelessness.