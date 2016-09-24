Alaska New Nightly, Friday September 23, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaskans weigh in on this year's smaller dividend check

Josh Edge/APRN/Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker announced the amount of this year's Permanent Fund Dividend in a pre-recorded video Friday morning.

State calls truce in Prudoe Bay dispute

Rachel Waldholz/AED/Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker's administration has called a truce in its dispute with the big three North Slope oil producers over plans for Prudhoe Bay.

After 42 hours, barricade suspect found dead in home

Zach Hughes/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage

A standoff between a SWAT team in Anchorage and 69 year old veteran Robert Musser ended with Musser's death early Friday morning after 42 hours.

Courts sides with UCIDA on Cook Inlet Salmon Management

Ellen Lockyear/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage

in a lawsuit seeking to return Cook Inlet salmon management to federal fisheries control. Anchorage expecting 24M budget shortfall from drop in state funds Zach Hughes/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage Anchorage is anticipating a budget gap of more than 20 million dollars because of diminishing state funding. Parole violation sends banished man back to jail Adrian Wagner/KYUK/Bethel In Bethel, Derek Adams, a man recently banished from Nunam Iqua, was

arrested for violating his parole. Travel fair brings PFD deals under one roof Josh Edge/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage With the announcement of this year's Permanent Fund Dividend, travel deals are heating up. AK: New art piece in Juneau brings awareness to homelessness Scott Burton/KTOO/Juneau new figurine in Juneau is part of a national effort to bring awareness to homelessness.

A federal appeals court has sided with United Cook Inlet Drifters Association