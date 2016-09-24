Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska New Nightly, Friday September 23, 2016

Alaska Public Media | By Eric Bork
Published September 23, 2016 at 10:33 PM AKDT

Stories are posted on the APRN news page.

Alaskans weigh in on this year's smaller dividend check

Josh Edge/APRN/Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker announced the amount of this year's Permanent Fund Dividend in a pre-recorded video Friday morning.

State calls truce in Prudoe Bay dispute

Rachel Waldholz/AED/Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker's administration has called a truce in its dispute with the big three North Slope oil producers over plans for Prudhoe Bay.

After 42 hours, barricade suspect found dead in home

Zach Hughes/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage

A standoff between a SWAT team in Anchorage and 69 year old veteran Robert Musser ended with Musser's death early Friday morning after 42 hours.

Courts sides with UCIDA on Cook Inlet Salmon Management

Ellen Lockyear/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage

A federal appeals court has sided with United Cook Inlet Drifters Association

in a lawsuit seeking to return Cook Inlet salmon management to federal fisheries control.

Anchorage expecting 24M budget shortfall from drop in state funds

Zach Hughes/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage

Anchorage is anticipating a budget gap of more than 20 million dollars because of diminishing state funding.

Parole violation sends banished man back to jail

Adrian Wagner/KYUK/Bethel

In Bethel, Derek Adams, a man recently banished from Nunam Iqua, was
arrested for violating his parole.

Travel fair brings PFD deals under one roof

Josh Edge/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage

With the announcement of this year's Permanent Fund Dividend, travel deals are heating up.

AK: New art piece in Juneau brings awareness to homelessness 

Scott Burton/KTOO/Juneau

new figurine in Juneau is part of a national effort to bring awareness to homelessness.
Alaska News Nightly
Eric Bork
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Operations Manager for KSKA-FM. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the FM broadcast. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska-focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or hosting All Things Considered and can still find him operating the soundboard for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate, and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book, or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!
