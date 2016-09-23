Alaska News Nightly, Thursday September 22, 2016
Two officers injured by gunshots in South Anchorage standoff
Josh Edge/APRN/Zachariah Hughes/Anchorage
Two officers have been wounded by gunshots from a barricaded suspect in an on-going standoff in South Anchorage.
Questions surround Walker's gas line plan
Elizabeth Harball/AlaskaEnergyDesk/Anchorage
Earlier this week, we heard Governor Bill Walker make the case that his new gas line plan will finally get the project off the drawing board and into the ground.
Permanent Fund will not invest in oil and tax credits
Rachel Waldholz/AED/Anchorage
The Permanent Fund Corporation has rejected a proposal from Governor Bill Walker's administration to invest in state oil tax credits.
Fairbanks Police Chief on administrative leave
Robert Hannon/KUAC/Fairbanks
The Fairbanks Police Chief is on administrative leave today. The City issued a release Wednesday saying Chief Randall Aragon is on paid administrative leave while the city looks into conflict of interest charges. The release states Deputy Chief Brad Johnson will be acting chief during the investigation.
Murkowski launches big Alaska bills whose days are numbered
Liz Ruskin/AlaskaPublic/Washington
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski this morning brought some of her most controversial Alaska bills to the energy and natural resources committee, which she chairs. There are only a few legislative days left before Congress takes a recess for the election. The controversial bills stand almost no chance of becoming law in this Congress but as APRN’s Liz Ruskin reports, murkowski hopes some can still pack a punch.
Mat-Su Borough lawsuit could stall commercial marijuana in the valley
Ellen Lockyear,AlaskaPublic/AnchorageA lawsuit challenging an upcoming Matanuska-Susitna Borough ballot initiative could stall a vote on banning commercial marijuana in the Valley. As Alaska Public Media's Ellen Lockyer reports, attorneys for the Borough filed a response Monday,
arguing that the suit could wreak havoc with the Borough's October fourth election.
Providence directs nearly $1M to homeless causes in Anchorage
Zachariah Hughes/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage
Providence Hospital in Anchorage is donating nearly a million dollars to programs focused on ending homelessness.
Bent Colombia propeller shrinks Southeast ferry service
Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska/Juneau
A peaceful Rally
Maria Dudzak/KRBD/KetchikanA peaceful gathering took place Monday afternoon in Saxman in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. But speakers expressed concerns beyond what is happening in North Dakota. KRBD's Maria Dudzak (DUD-zack) attended, and has this report.