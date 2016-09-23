Alaska News Nightly, Thursday September 22, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

LISTEN NOW

Two officers injured by gunshots in South Anchorage standoff

Josh Edge/APRN/Zachariah Hughes/Anchorage

Two officers have been wounded by gunshots from a barricaded suspect in an on-going standoff in South Anchorage.

Questions surround Walker's gas line plan

Elizabeth Harball/AlaskaEnergyDesk/Anchorage

Earlier this week, we heard Governor Bill Walker make the case that his new gas line plan will finally get the project off the drawing board and into the ground.

Permanent Fund will not invest in oil and tax credits

Rachel Waldholz/AED/Anchorage

The Permanent Fund Corporation has rejected a proposal from Governor Bill Walker's administration to invest in state oil tax credits.

Fairbanks Police Chief on administrative leave

Robert Hannon/KUAC/Fairbanks

The Fairbanks Police Chief is on administrative leave today. The City issued a release Wednesday saying Chief Randall Aragon is on paid administrative leave while the city looks into conflict of interest charges. The release states Deputy Chief Brad Johnson will be acting chief during the investigation.

Murkowski launches big Alaska bills whose days are numbered

Liz Ruskin/AlaskaPublic/Washington

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski this morning brought some of her most controversial Alaska bills to the energy and natural resources committee, which she chairs. There are only a few legislative days left before Congress takes a recess for the election. The controversial bills stand almost no chance of becoming law in this Congress but as APRN’s Liz Ruskin reports, murkowski hopes some can still pack a punch.

Mat-Su Borough lawsuit could stall commercial marijuana in the valley

Ellen Lockyear,AlaskaPublic/Anchorage

arguing that the suit could wreak havoc with the Borough's October fourth election. Providence directs nearly $1M to homeless causes in Anchorage Zachariah Hughes/AlaskaPublic/Anchorage Providence Hospital in Anchorage is donating nearly a million dollars to programs focused on ending homelessness. Bent Colombia propeller shrinks Southeast ferry service Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska/Juneau Providence Hospital in Anchorage is donating nearly a million dollars to programs focused on ending homelessness. A peaceful Rally Maria Dudzak/KRBD/Ketchikan A peaceful gathering took place Monday afternoon in Saxman in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. But speakers expressed concerns beyond what is happening in North Dakota. KRBD's Maria Dudzak (DUD-zack) attended, and has this report.

A lawsuit challenging an upcoming Matanuska-Susitna Borough ballot initiative could stall a vote on banning commercial marijuana in the Valley. As Alaska Public Media's Ellen Lockyer reports, attorneys for the Borough filed a response Monday,