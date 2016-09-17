Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The history of the creation of the permanent fund

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published September 16, 2016 at 9:00 PM AKDT
Palmer Jr. Middle School 7th grader, Shania Sommer, 12, announced the amount of the 2015 Permanent Fund Dividend. (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage)
What was the original intent of the Alaska Permanent Fund? A rainy day savings account for Government funding after oil was depleted or a fund to pay citizens a dividend and subsidize programs? What happens if the fund is drawn down to help shore up budget shortfalls? We’ll discuss a UAF course designed to answer these questions with former state government officials who were there during the early days.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Professor Rich Siefert - ISDN from KUAC

  • Former Governor Steve Cowper - ISDN from KUAC

  • Former Revenue Commish and PF Board member Eric Wohlforth - in studio Anchorage

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
