The history of the creation of the permanent fund
What was the original intent of the Alaska Permanent Fund? A rainy day savings account for Government funding after oil was depleted or a fund to pay citizens a dividend and subsidize programs? What happens if the fund is drawn down to help shore up budget shortfalls? We’ll discuss a UAF course designed to answer these questions with former state government officials who were there during the early days.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Professor Rich Siefert - ISDN from KUAC
- Former Governor Steve Cowper - ISDN from KUAC
- Former Revenue Commish and PF Board member Eric Wohlforth - in studio Anchorage
- Statewide callers
