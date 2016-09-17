The history of the creation of the permanent fund

What was the original intent of the Alaska Permanent Fund? A rainy day savings account for Government funding after oil was depleted or a fund to pay citizens a dividend and subsidize programs? What happens if the fund is drawn down to help shore up budget shortfalls? We’ll discuss a UAF course designed to answer these questions with former state government officials who were there during the early days.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Professor Rich Siefert - ISDN from KUAC

- ISDN from KUAC Former Governor Steve Cowper - ISDN from KUAC

- ISDN from KUAC Former Revenue Commish and PF Board member Eric Wohlforth - in studio Anchorage

- in studio Anchorage Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

