Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016

Published September 13, 2016 at 10:59 PM AKDT

Fairbanks representative calls for an investigation into the Office of Children's Services
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Walker administration won’t challenge veto reversal
Quinton Chandler, KTOO, Juneau

Suspect in custody in Anchorage homocide
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A second suspect is sought in a August shooting
Associated Press

GOP officers ditch party roles to back Miller
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.

Begich hints he may join 2016 race
Associated Press

No range anxiety for Juneau electric car owners
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Search underway for missing Shageluk teen
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Scientists use new technology in studying fur seals
Zoe Zobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

Growing a new kelp industry in Alaska
Amanda Compton, KTOO - Juneau
Alaska News Nightly