Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016
Fairbanks representative calls for an investigation into the Office of Children's Services
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
Walker administration won’t challenge veto reversal
Quinton Chandler, KTOO, Juneau
Suspect in custody in Anchorage homocide
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
A second suspect is sought in a August shooting
Associated Press
GOP officers ditch party roles to back Miller
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.
Begich hints he may join 2016 race
Associated Press
No range anxiety for Juneau electric car owners
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau
Search underway for missing Shageluk teen
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
Scientists use new technology in studying fur seals
Zoe Zobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska
Growing a new kelp industry in Alaska
Amanda Compton, KTOO - Juneau