Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016

Fairbanks representative calls for an investigation into the Office of Children's Services

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Walker administration won’t challenge veto reversal

Quinton Chandler, KTOO, Juneau

Suspect in custody in Anchorage homocide

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A second suspect is sought in a August shooting

Associated Press

GOP officers ditch party roles to back Miller

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.

Begich hints he may join 2016 race

Associated Press

No range anxiety for Juneau electric car owners

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Search underway for missing Shageluk teen

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Scientists use new technology in studying fur seals

Zoe Zobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

Growing a new kelp industry in Alaska

Amanda Compton, KTOO - Juneau

