Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 12, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Westlake extends lead over Nageak in Northern Alaska recount Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO/APRN - Juneau

Barrow Representative Benjamin Nageak says he isn’t conceding the Democratic primary to Dean Westlake. That’s despite the fact that Westlake’s lead doubled today Monday from four to eight votes over Nageak in the closely watched recount.

Alaska Natives protesting Dakota Access pipeline share mixed views on oil

Elizabeth Harball/Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Late last week, the Obama administration paused the development of an oil pipeline in North Dakota following protests by the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes from around the nation. Over the weekend in Anchorage, a group also gathered to protest the pipeline -- but many of them said they weren't there to protest all oil development.

Alaska prepares for vessel disasters Zoe Sobel/Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

Thousands of vessels every year move through Alaskan waters. If something goes awry, their cargo and fuel could end up in the ocean. Cleanup efforts for past groundings near Unalaska have proven difficult and costly. The city and Coast Guard want to be prepared.

Plane crash kill pilot in Anchorage

Josh Edge/APRN/rdr

One man is dead after his float plane crashed Saturday in a neighborhood on Anchorage's hillside.

Ivanoff Bay man found after week-long search

Dave Bendinger/KDLG - Dillingham

In the remote village of Ivanoff Bay on the Alaska Peninsula, one of the four residents went missing on August 30. 66-year-old Allen Kalmakoff walked off and couldn't be found.

Overdue hiker visiting "Into the Wild" bus found safe Dan Bross/KUAC - Fairbanks

The search for an overdue hiker headed to the abandoned bus where Christopher McCandless died, ended happily this morning. Denali National Park spokeswoman Katherine Belcher says 45 year old Carlos Castrejon of Mexico was located walking along the Park Road.

Museum of the Aleutians reopens after yearlong closure Laura Kraegel/KUCB - Unalaska

The Museum of the Aleutians has officially reopened in Unalaska — after a scandal closed the space for nearly a year.

Group launches campaign to keep Arctic in oil lease plan AP

Alaska and national business and labor groups launched a media campaign Monday to keep Arctic areas in the next five-year federal offshore leasing plan.

Charging bear killed near Sitka

Robert Woolsey/KCAW - Sitka

A pair of Forest Service workers killed a charging brown bear near Sitka at the end of August. It was the third dangerous bear encounter in the Sitka Ranger District in less than a month.

Kasaan celebrates restoration of historic longhouse Maria Dudzak/KRBD - Ketchikan

Restoration is finally complete for the last remaining, traditional Haida longhouse in the United States. The Son-i-Hat longhouse in Kasaan on Prince of Whales Island had been falling into disrepair for 50 years.

