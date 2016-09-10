Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 09, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Northern Alaska House seat to be decided in recount Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO/APRN - Juneau

There will be a recount on Monday of the Democratic primary results for the House district covering the North Slope and Northwest Arctic boroughs.Representative Benjamin Nageak requested the recount. Nageak trails Dean Westlake by four votes in the certified count.

Governor Walker vetoes UA board seat bill Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO/APRN - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker vetoed a bill today that would have set aside University of Alaska board seats for residents from different geographic areas.

As tiny homes take root, where do you park them in Alaska?

Elizabeth Jenkins/Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

There might be a small solution to the capital city’s housing problem but it’s not without its roadblocks. A Juneau company is building its first tiny house on wheels to sell commercially and it intends to make more. The diminutive dwelling is crafted with reclaimed materials and locally-sourced wood. But the city’s zoning codes haven’t caught up with the tiny house craze.

Point Hope

Rachel Waldholz/Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

In the most recent issue of The New Yorker magazine, Alaska writer and longtime former ADN reporter Tom Kizzia looks back at the debate over offshore drilling in North Slope communities -- and at how climate change is affecting the region's twin pillars: oil development and subsistence hunting.

Boos and cheers as residents question officials on crime

Zachariah Hughes/KSKA - Anchorage

A New York Times article today points out that murder rates in a quarter of the country's largest cities are up. Among them is Anchorage. The story only draws on data through 2015, and so doesn't include the 25 homicides

Alaska's largest city has seen this year. Though city officials have been all over town trying to explain what's happening and what they're doing about it, Alaska Public Media's Zachariah Hughes reports many people

simply do not feel safe. Not even at home.

Alaska’s most-visited national park puts little-known Buffalo Soldiers story in the spotlight Emily Files/KHNS, Haines.

When you think of Buffalo Soldiers, does Alaska come to mind? Probably not. But the African American units formed in the late 19th century before the military was de-segregated are a part of Alaska’s history – specifically, Skagway’s history, during the days of the Klondike Gold Rush. It’s a seldom-told story that’s now in the spotlight. That’s because Alaska’s most-visited national park is part of nationwide effort to make the parks relevant to an increasingly diverse America.