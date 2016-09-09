Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 08, 2016
Armed conflict in Chevak leaves one dead Adrian Wagner, KYUK - Bethel
One person is dead and another wounded after an armed conflict yesterday in
the village of Chevak.
Alaskans protest North Dakota pipeline by paddling in solidarity Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage
Members of the One People Canoe Society from Juneau paddled in unison today
down the Missouri River in North Dakota. The trip is a show of solidarity
with the Standing Rock Sioux who are protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline
Project. A federal court is expected to rule on whether pipeline
construction goes forward tomorrow.
Alaska’s first commercial retail cannabis businesses receive state approval Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The state approved its first licenses for commercial cannabis businesses
Thursday, a major step for prospective retailers hoping to open shop
before year's end.
WA man charged with defrauding $2.7M from Alaskans
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A Washington man is charged with fraudulently taking about $2.7 million
dollars from Alaskans. The U.S. Attorney's office in Alaska is charging
55-year-old Floyd Jay Mann, Jr. with 11 counts of wire fraud and eight
counts of money laundering.
What is the future of the Bush Caucus? Andrew Kitchenman, APRN/KTOO - Juneau
The outcome of the disputed primary contest between Representative Benjamin
Nageak and Dean Westlake is uncertain. Whoever wins, it may
unsettle what's been a unique tradition in Alaskan politics
New federal predator hunting restrictions to face state legal challenge Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena
A series of predator hunting restrictions for national wildlife refuges in
Alaska took effect on Tuesday. That same day, Governor Bill Walker revealed
that the state is organizing a lawsuit against the federal government to
resist the new rules.
Erosion fix will hold, but residents worry not for long Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Efforts to stem riverbank erosion along a stretch of the Matanuska River
have been largely successful. A massive job by the state Department of
Transportation is keeping water from flooding the Old Glenn Highway near
Palmer.
Kuskokwim safety experts explain how to stay safe on the river Charles Enoch, KYUK-Bethel
As fall time rolls in and the air takes on the familiar chill, Kuskokwim
residents begin their subsistence activities. That requires traveling in
conditions that can turn hostile. Here is advice from two Bethel Search and
Rescue members for those traveling the rivers.
Meet the Alaska woman who could be NASA’s Arctic astronaut Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
One of NASA's new astronauts *could* come from Fairbanks. A University of
Alaska Fairbanks researcher has been selected by NASA as one of a 100
finalists for the job.