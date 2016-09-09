Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 08, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Armed conflict in Chevak leaves one dead Adrian Wagner, KYUK - Bethel

One person is dead and another wounded after an armed conflict yesterday in

the village of Chevak.

Alaskans protest North Dakota pipeline by paddling in solidarity Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Members of the One People Canoe Society from Juneau paddled in unison today

down the Missouri River in North Dakota. The trip is a show of solidarity

with the Standing Rock Sioux who are protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline

Project. A federal court is expected to rule on whether pipeline

construction goes forward tomorrow.

Alaska’s first commercial retail cannabis businesses receive state approval Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The state approved its first licenses for commercial cannabis businesses

Thursday, a major step for prospective retailers hoping to open shop

before year's end.

WA man charged with defrauding $2.7M from Alaskans

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A Washington man is charged with fraudulently taking about $2.7 million

dollars from Alaskans. The U.S. Attorney's office in Alaska is charging

55-year-old Floyd Jay Mann, Jr. with 11 counts of wire fraud and eight

counts of money laundering.

What is the future of the Bush Caucus? Andrew Kitchenman, APRN/KTOO - Juneau

The outcome of the disputed primary contest between Representative Benjamin

Nageak and Dean Westlake is uncertain. Whoever wins, it may

unsettle what's been a unique tradition in Alaskan politics

New federal predator hunting restrictions to face state legal challenge Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

A series of predator hunting restrictions for national wildlife refuges in

Alaska took effect on Tuesday. That same day, Governor Bill Walker revealed

that the state is organizing a lawsuit against the federal government to

resist the new rules.

Erosion fix will hold, but residents worry not for long Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Efforts to stem riverbank erosion along a stretch of the Matanuska River

have been largely successful. A massive job by the state Department of

Transportation is keeping water from flooding the Old Glenn Highway near

Palmer.

Kuskokwim safety experts explain how to stay safe on the river Charles Enoch, KYUK-Bethel

As fall time rolls in and the air takes on the familiar chill, Kuskokwim

residents begin their subsistence activities. That requires traveling in

conditions that can turn hostile. Here is advice from two Bethel Search and

Rescue members for those traveling the rivers.

Meet the Alaska woman who could be NASA’s Arctic astronaut Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

One of NASA's new astronauts *could* come from Fairbanks. A University of

Alaska Fairbanks researcher has been selected by NASA as one of a 100

finalists for the job.

