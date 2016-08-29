The future of higher education in Alaska

The pinch of state budget cuts is being felt across the state. How will these impacts affect Alaska University system campuses, especially the smaller campuses? What can the university system do to build in sustainability and long term fiscal stability? UA President Jim Johnsen and Regents chair Jo Heckman will be on air discussing their vision for the future and taking questions from Alaskans.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





UA President Jim Johnsen - in studio

- in studio Regents Board Chair Jo Heckman - ISDN from KUAC

- ISDN from KUAC Statewide callers

Participate:





Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.