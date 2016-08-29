Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The future of higher education in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published August 29, 2016 at 1:13 PM AKDT

The pinch of state budget cuts is being felt across the state. How will these impacts affect Alaska University system campuses, especially the smaller campuses? What can the university system do to build in sustainability and long term fiscal stability? UA President Jim Johnsen and Regents chair Jo Heckman will be on air discussing their vision for the future and taking questions from Alaskans.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • UA President Jim Johnsen - in studio

  • Regents Board Chair Jo Heckman - ISDN from KUAC

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
