The future of higher education in Alaska
The pinch of state budget cuts is being felt across the state. How will these impacts affect Alaska University system campuses, especially the smaller campuses? What can the university system do to build in sustainability and long term fiscal stability? UA President Jim Johnsen and Regents chair Jo Heckman will be on air discussing their vision for the future and taking questions from Alaskans.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- UA President Jim Johnsen - in studio
- Regents Board Chair Jo Heckman - ISDN from KUAC
- Statewide callers
Participate:
- Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send email to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.