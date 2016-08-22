Climate resilience workshops
The village of Shishmaref voted to move their village and along the coast of Alaska, discussions are taking place about how to adapt to survive into the future. Workshops designed to move beyond studying change to look for solutions within communities are happening and our guest host will lead the discussion about their findings.
HOST: Julia O'Malley
GUESTS:
- Aaron Poe - Fish and Wildlife - in studio
- Ryan Toohey - Alaska Clmate Science Center - in studio
- Statewide callers
Participate:
- Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send email to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.