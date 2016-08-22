Climate resilience workshops

The village of Shishmaref voted to move their village and along the coast of Alaska, discussions are taking place about how to adapt to survive into the future. Workshops designed to move beyond studying change to look for solutions within communities are happening and our guest host will lead the discussion about their findings.

Listen Now

HOST: Julia O'Malley

GUESTS:





Aaron Poe - Fish and Wildlife - in studio

- Fish and Wildlife - in studio Ryan Toohey - Alaska Clmate Science Center - in studio

- Alaska Clmate Science Center - in studio Statewide callers

Participate:





Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.