Climate resilience workshops

Alaska Public Media | By Julia O'Malley
Published August 22, 2016 at 2:47 PM AKDT

The village of Shishmaref voted to move their village and along the coast of Alaska, discussions are taking place about how to adapt to survive into the future. Workshops designed to move beyond studying change to look for solutions within communities are happening and our guest host will lead the discussion about their findings.

Shishmaref. (Photo: KNOM file)
Listen Now

HOST: Julia O'Malley

GUESTS:


  • Aaron Poe - Fish and Wildlife - in studio

  • Ryan Toohey - Alaska Clmate Science Center - in studio

  • Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Julia O'Malley
