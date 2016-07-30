Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Opioids in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published July 29, 2016 at 10:00 PM AKDT
Hydrocodone (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

Opioid abuse and addiction is a national crisis and Alaska is suffering the impacts of prescription and illegal drug problems right along with the rest of the country. An upcoming summit on opioid abuse will take place in Palmer this week on August 4, and the nation’s top Health and Veterans officials will be here for it.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Dr Jay Butler- State Chief Medical Officer-in studio

  • Dr. Shane Coleman - Doctor of psychiatry-in studio

  • Dr Vivek Murthy - U.S. Surgeon General-Vice Admiral - by phone

  • Statewide callers

Link to the state's heroin-opioid website

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
