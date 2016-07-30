Opioids in Alaska
Opioid abuse and addiction is a national crisis and Alaska is suffering the impacts of prescription and illegal drug problems right along with the rest of the country. An upcoming summit on opioid abuse will take place in Palmer this week on August 4, and the nation’s top Health and Veterans officials will be here for it.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Dr Jay Butler- State Chief Medical Officer-in studio
- Dr. Shane Coleman - Doctor of psychiatry-in studio
- Dr Vivek Murthy - U.S. Surgeon General-Vice Admiral - by phone
- Statewide callers
Link to the state's heroin-opioid website
Participate:
- Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send email to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.