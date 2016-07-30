Opioids in Alaska

Opioid abuse and addiction is a national crisis and Alaska is suffering the impacts of prescription and illegal drug problems right along with the rest of the country. An upcoming summit on opioid abuse will take place in Palmer this week on August 4, and the nation’s top Health and Veterans officials will be here for it.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Dr Jay Butler - State Chief Medical Officer-in studio

- State Chief Medical Officer-in studio Dr. Shane Coleman - Doctor of psychiatry-in studio

- Doctor of psychiatry-in studio Dr Vivek Murthy - U.S. Surgeon General-Vice Admiral - by phone

- U.S. Surgeon General-Vice Admiral - by phone Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

