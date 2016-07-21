Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Without quorum, tribal delegates push AVCP demands to October

Alaska Public Media
Published July 21, 2016 at 3:04 PM AKDT
Newly appointed meeting Chair Ivan M. Ivan at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel. (Photo by Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel)
Tribal delegates in Bethel this week tried to hold an emergency meeting of the Association of Village Council Presidents.

They want the AVCP administration and executive board to provide answers on financial matters and respond to what some delegates see as a mismanagement of power and lack of transparency within the organization.

AVCP administration and executive board members did not attend nor sanction the meeting, which began Tuesday and ended Wednesday.

Only 13 tribes sent delegates; 38 were needed to constitute an official meeting under AVCP bylaws. For lack of quorum, the delegates are pushing their questions and demands to the October annual meeting.

AVCP acting president and legal counsel did not respond to KYUK’s emails seeking comment on the meeting.
