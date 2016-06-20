Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Struggles for equality in the LGBTQ community

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published June 20, 2016 at 2:10 PM AKDT

Alaska Pridefest week runs from June 18th to the 25th and is an opportunity to celebrate and support diversity in the broadest sense, mixing fun with education about the triumphs and ongoing struggles for equality for LGBTQ citizens. This year's event will also be a time of somber reflection after the Orlando massacre. We'll discuss pride week, respect and safety on the next Talk of Alaska.

The PrideFest 2016 logo. Courtesy Identity, Inc.)
The PrideFest 2016 logo. (Courtesy Identity, Inc.)

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Drew Phoenix - Ex Director of Identity Inc.

  • Reverend Matt Shultz - Christians for Equality

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 21, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

