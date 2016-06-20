Struggles for equality in the LGBTQ community

Alaska Pridefest week runs from June 18th to the 25th and is an opportunity to celebrate and support diversity in the broadest sense, mixing fun with education about the triumphs and ongoing struggles for equality for LGBTQ citizens. This year's event will also be a time of somber reflection after the Orlando massacre. We'll discuss pride week, respect and safety on the next Talk of Alaska.

Drew Phoenix - Ex Director of Identity Inc.

Ex Director of Identity Inc. Reverend Matt Shultz - Christians for Equality

- Christians for Equality Statewide callers

