Alaska troopers and FBI agents raid illegal alcohol sellers in Bethel

An inter-agency raid surprised a number of people in Bethel Tuesday morning. According to witnesses, Alaska State Troopers and FBI agents raided several trailers at the city's trailer court. Trooper spokesperson Megan Peters said multiple search warrants were being served on those involved in illegal alcohol sales and distribution by local companies in Bethel.

Download Audio

Officers with uniforms bearing the logos of the Troopers, FBI, and Bethel Police searched what appeared to be vehicles used by the Quyana Cab Company.

Peters says the investigation is on-going, and would offer little more information. Peters said the Troopers' Western Alaska and Alcohol and Narcotics Team (WAANT) has been investigating the illegal sales since December of last year.