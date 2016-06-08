Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 7, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Senate passes bill cutting Permanent Fund dividends in half

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Permanent Fund dividends would be cut in half under a bill the Senate passed Monday. It’s part of a plan to change the basis for funding state government from a dependence on oil revenues toward Permanent Fund earnings. But the plan is controversial.

As Stock cuts non-partisan path, bits of blue show through

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Fifteen candidates are running for Lisa Murkowski’s U.S. Senate seat. But only one Murkowski challenger has already raised a sizable war chest: Anchorage attorney Margaret Stock. The Democrats recruited Stock to run, but Stock insists she’s not one of them.

Unions say pipeline operator risks spill in Prince William Sound

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Two unions representing workers on tugboats and barges in Prince William Sound are calling out the operator of the trans-Alaska pipeline. They say the plan to bring in a Louisiana-based company to take over oil spill prevention and response in the Sound risks another spill, 27 years after the Exxon Valdez.

Alaska troopers and FBI agents raid illegal alcohol sellers in Bethel

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

An inter-agency raid surprised a number of people in Bethel Tuesday morning. According to witnesses, Alaska State Troopers and FBI agents raided several trailers at the city's trailer court. Trooper spokesperson Megan Peters said multiple search warrants were being served on those involved in illegal alcohol sales and distribution by local companies in Bethel.

Remains of Kodiak fire victim identified

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The remains of a person who died in a fire at a Kodiak lodge last week have been identified.

UAA survey tracks rate of sexual assault, misconduct

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Results are in from a survey of University of Alaska students about sexual victimization. The University of Alaska Anchorage Justice Center administered “Campus Climate” survey provides insight into occurrences of sexual assault and other misconduct.

Energy audits, a possible solution to elevating Southeast electricity costs

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

In remote Southeast communities, electricity costs for local businesses can be through the roof. Businesses don’t qualify for power cost equalization -- a state program that subsidizes energy costs for private residents. But a small federal grant could help businesses identify some simple ways to save.

Looking back on the buyback — Activists remember events that protected Kachemak Bay

Jenny Neyman, KBBI - Homer

The environmental group, Cook Inletkeeper, recently sponsored a panel discussion to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Katchemak Bay oil and gas lease buyback. In the first of two reports, KBBI's Jenny Neyman tells how local fishermen were instrumental in getting the bay designated as a critical habitat area.