The Science of Bears

The world's bear researchers meet every 18 months. Past meetings have been

in Greece, the Georgian Republic, etc. This one's in Alaska, starting June

12. This is a big deal. Among other events, there are evening lectures

open to the public, one by mauling survivor Dan Bigley, the guy who had the

top of his face removed by a bear in Alaska, another by well-known public

broadcaster Richard Nelson. But our guests will be biologists. Our panel

will delve into the science of a subject that is always of acute interest

to Alaskans, from Polar Bear tundra to Brown Bear stream to Black Bear

rainforest. Bear biology, status and bear/human behavior will be on the

agenda.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Steve Amstrup, Chief Scientist, Polar Bears International, by

telephone from Wyoming.

Chief Scientist, Polar Bears International, by telephone from Wyoming.

of Nature, by telephone from Minnesota

Bear co-chairman, International Union for the Conservation of Nature, by telephone from Minnesota

in studio

World Wildlife Fund, one of the conference organizers, in studio

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 7, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

