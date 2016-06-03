Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Science of Bears

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published June 3, 2016 at 4:58 PM AKDT
A bear cub on the Chilkoot River in 2010. (Ray Morris/Flickr Creative Commons)

The world's bear researchers meet every 18 months.  Past meetings have been
in Greece, the Georgian Republic, etc. This one's in Alaska, starting June
12. This is a big deal.  Among other events, there are evening lectures
open to the public, one by mauling survivor Dan Bigley, the guy who had the
top of his face removed by a bear in Alaska, another by well-known public
broadcaster Richard Nelson.  But our guests will be biologists.  Our panel
will delve into the science of a subject that is always of acute interest
to Alaskans, from Polar Bear tundra to Brown Bear stream to Black Bear
rainforest.  Bear biology, status and bear/human behavior will be on the
agenda.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Steve Amstrup, Chief Scientist, Polar Bears International, by
    telephone from Wyoming.

  • Dave Garshelis, Bear co-chairman, International Union for the Conservation
    of Nature, by telephone from Minnesota

  • Margaret Williams, World Wildlife Fund, one of the conference organizers,
    in studio

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 7, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Steve Heimel
