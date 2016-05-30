Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Energy Solutions for rural Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Annie Feidt
Published May 30, 2016 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Alaska’s smallest communities, such as Karluk on the tip of Kodiak Island, struggle with high costs because of remote location and a lack of scale economies. Phooto courtesy of ENERGY.GOV Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs)
Info on Sustainable Energy Solutions for Rural Alaska

How much do you pay for electricity? If you live in rural Alaska- the
answer is likely a lot. Most rural Alaskans pay at least three times more
for their electric bill than residents in Anchorage.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:


  • Dave Messier, Tanana Chiefs Conference Rural Energy Coordinator

  • Peter Larsen, Research Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 31, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Annie Feidt
Annie Feidt is the broadcast managing editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at afeidt@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Annie here.
