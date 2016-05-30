Energy Solutions for rural Alaska
Info on Sustainable Energy Solutions for Rural Alaska
How much do you pay for electricity? If you live in rural Alaska- the
answer is likely a lot. Most rural Alaskans pay at least three times more
for their electric bill than residents in Anchorage.
HOST: Annie Feidt
GUESTS:
- Dave Messier, Tanana Chiefs Conference Rural Energy Coordinator
- Peter Larsen, Research Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Statewide callers
Participate:
- Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send email to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 31, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.