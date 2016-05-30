Info on Sustainable Energy Solutions for Rural Alaska

How much do you pay for electricity? If you live in rural Alaska- the

answer is likely a lot. Most rural Alaskans pay at least three times more

for their electric bill than residents in Anchorage.

HOST: Annie Feidt

Dave Messier , Tanana Chiefs Conference Rural Energy Coordinator

Peter Larsen, Research Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Research Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Statewide callers

