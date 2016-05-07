Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 6, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska House to continue legal challenge to Medicaid expansion

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO/APRN-Juneau

The Alaska House plans to continue pursuing a legal challenge to Gov. Bill Walker's authority to expand Medicaid on his own.

Era Helicopters identifies pilot injured in Norris Glacier crash

Jeremy Hseigh, KTOO-Juneau

Era Helicopters has identified its pilot who was critically injured in Thursday’s crash at Norris Glacier near Juneau as Jiri Hanis.

Girdwood considers Trooper offer

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA-Anchorage

Girdwood's board of supervisors has been offered another option for law enforcement in the Anchorage suburb. Residents of the community voted last month to pay extra property taxes for police protection, because state budget cuts are forcing the Alaska State Trooper post in Girdwood to shut down on July 1.

Hilcorp facing state penalty for unsafe use of equipment

Rachel Waldholz, APRN-Anchorage

The oil and gas company Hilcorp is facing a $20,000 penalty from the state for unsafe use of equipment on the North Slope. It's the latest in a string of violations for Hilcorp, which a state agency says has developed a pattern of regulatory noncompliance.

Board of Fisheries not expecting more cuts

Molly Dischner, KDLG-Dillingham

As the Legislature finishes its work in Juneau, budgets remain in flux. But so far, there’s one little pocket of state government not anticipating any more cuts – the state Board of Fisheries.

Park study looks at chances of spotting wolves in Denali

Dan Bross, KUAC-Fairbanks

A new study identifies factors influencing wolf viewing opportunities in Denali National Park.

Healy cabin program wins national attention

Dan Bross, KUAC-Fairbanks

A Healy area program that teaches teens how to build cabins has been nationally recognized.

Dock updates could interrupt ferry service to Skagway

Emily Files, KHNS-Haines

Could Skagway go three months without ferry service? The Alaska Department of Transportation is planning a $6 million ferry dock refurbishment that would ideally happen this winter.

AK: Bristol Bay artist paints to create hope for young offenders

Hannah Colton, KDLG-Dillingham

Bristol Bay artist Apayo Moore has painted murals in Anchorage and Juneau. Moore recently received a grant from the state’s “Percent for Arts” program to paint two 60-foot murals that will be shipped up to Bethel in the fall to be installed in the youth detention center there.

49 Voices: Tim Pominville of Eagle River

He moved to Alaska a little more than a year ago. “I grew up in the mid-west – Minnesota, Wisconsin – went to Nashville for four years did some music industry stuff there. Loved it. And then I kind of wanted to just do some stuff where maybe learn a new craft, explore, and just see what I was made of, see what I could do.”