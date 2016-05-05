Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 4, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislature making little public progress

Andrew Kitchenman, APRN/KTOO-Juneau

It’s been more than two weeks since the Legislature was scheduled to finish its session. But not only have lawmakers not finished their work, there’s been little progress recently – at least in public. There have been no public meetings on the contentious oil and gas tax bill. And no recent meetings on the state budget or making changes to the Permanent Fund.

Far-ranging education bill fails in House

Hannah Colton, KDLG-Dillingham

A wide-ranging education bill emphasizing local and parental control failed after a vote in the Alaska House on Wednesday.

Educators debate responses to challenges facing rural schools

Johanna Eurich, APRN Contributor-Anchorage

Many of Alaska's rural schools are failing. Low student performance and high teacher turnover are just two of more obvious indicators of problems in these mostly Native school districts. Those working in the schools say it's time for radical changes.

NTSB officials say plane hit eagle before crashing

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA-Anchorage

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board say a plane that crashed on April 20 killing four people hit a bald eagle before it crashed.

Dry conditions spark Wasilla wildfire

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA-Anchorage

A grass fire near Wasilla was reported by a pilot about Wednesday afternoon. The fire has burned into the trees and is covering about 7 acres, according to state fire information officer Norm McDonald.

Sitka property hit by landslide still taxable

Emily Kwong, KCAW-Sitka

A Sitka property wiped out by last year’s deadly landslide is still taxable, at least according to city code.

Liquor store opens in Bethel

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK-Bethel

AC Quickstop opened Bethel’s first liquor store in more than four decades on Tuesday. A line of about 10 people were waiting for the historic doors to open.

Researchers analyzing ash over Kodiak

Kayla Desroches, KMXT-Kodiak

Researchers are trying to determine whether strong winds blowing over the Valley of 10,000 Smokes on the Alaska Peninsula can transport dangerous amounts of ash into the Kodiak environment.