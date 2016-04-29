Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Gearing up for Alaska's wildfire season

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published April 29, 2016 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Fire season has already started. The mild winter and lack of snow in Southcentral Alaska has firefighters nervous about the tinder dry conditions in and around the state's largest urban center. Interior Alaska is also an area of high fire danger this spring. Green up is early, but how much would new growth slow a big burn?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Tim Mowry, fire information officer, Department of Natural Resources

  • John See, forester, Anchorage Fire Department

  • Beth Ipsen, public information officer, BLM Alaska Fire Service

  • Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 3, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

