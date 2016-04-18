Middle Kuskokwim villages predict earliest river breakup on record

Middle Kuskokwim River villages reported that river ice is beginning to move out in what is expected to be the earliest river breakup on record for those villages.

Bethel Search and Rescue Chief Mike Riley posted on their Facebook page that the Kuskokwim River ice around Aniak, Napaimute, Chu-ath-baluk, & Kalskag was moving around 4pm Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service’s breakup database the earliest breakup for Kalskag was April 22nd in 1940. Those records go back to 1938. Riley says the ice should be completely out within a few days.