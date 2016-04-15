Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The joys and dangers of Alaska wilderness

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published April 15, 2016 at 4:00 PM AKDT
Chris Hanna, of Soldotna, skis on the Harding Icefield on Friday, April 8, 2016, with the Kenai Fjords and mountains surrounding Seward, on the Kenai Peninsula, in the background. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Neyman)
Alaska is a state known for extremes: Both beauty and risk. The dramatic rescue of two skiers from a glacier this month highlights the need to be prepared for the what ifs of fast-changing weather that could leave you stranded in a storm We’re talking with the adventurers who were huddled in a snow cave for five days and the Air National Guard who rescued them on the next Talk of Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Jenny Neyman

  • Chris Hanna

  • Col. Tom Bolin, helicopter pilot and Commander of 176th Operations Group

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 19, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
