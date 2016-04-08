Voznesenka parents tell KPBSD 'Keep School Open'

A handful of the parents of students who attend Voznesenka School testified before the Kenai Peninsula Borough School Board Monday evening. They said they did not want the district to shut the school down, which officials say they’re considering due to a stalled lease negotiation.

Frosia Polushkin a substitute teacher at Voznesenka School and a parent, told the Kenai Peninsula Borough School Board that the controversy between the board and Vosnesenka Community Council Incorporated, or VCCI, was causing students to worry.

“We like our school and we want it to stay open for the sake of our students and culture. The students should not have to worry about this. It is unfair to the students, staff and community members. I understand that the lease is not settled due to the cost of water. If this is the case, then maybe the water should be brought down or the school board and Voznesenka council could work together on settling at a price that they are both comfortable with. Our school should not get closed just because of this water issue – that’s not fair,” said Polushkin.

VCCI, is a non-profit that owns the school property and buildings. The Council and the District have been arguing about the terms of the lease, which expired last June, for more than a year.

The District leases school buildings in some Russian Old Believer communities on the southern Kenai Peninsula, including Voznesenka. Under the arrangement some schools in the Russian villages have never had the same amenities that schools in more populated areas get, like libraries, gymnasiums and more.

Parent, Zina Reutov said she did not understand what the problem was.

“What we don’t understand is why the Borough doesn’t want to pay for our water? I mean, we’re tax payers too,” said Reutov.

District officials say KPBSD has agreed to lease Voznesenka School buildings for $1.05 per square foot or $112,000 per year. They’ve also agreed to add 2 percent a year to the lease. However, they’re stuck on the issue of who will pay for water.

VCCI is asking for an additional $750 per month, or $9,000 per year, to pay for water at the school. They say that is the actual cost of the water through their local utility. The district argues that their offer already includes water.

If the school is shut down, Reutov says there will be negative consequences for students.

“If you shut down our schools, our students will...drop out. We’re not going to send our kids to any other KPBSD Schools or Connections. So please have the school stay open and figure a way to fix this. We’re not asking for much,” said Reutov.

In March, Assistant Superintendent, Dave Jones asked the Principal at Voznesenka School, Mike Wojciak, to talk with parents about what might happen if a lease agreement is not reached. A District spokesperson says he told families about other options for elementary, middle, and high school in the Homer area as well as the District’s Connections Home School program.

Varvara Martishev who substitute teaches at the school and has children attending there said she felt that Voznesenka was being treated unfairly by the District.

“Just to shut down the school because of not agreeing to the water bill does not make sense to me. When there are schools with gyms, cafeteria, construction classes and a field for sports; which my kids never did have, and there are schools around that have less children and have all the goodies with their schools... I feel that we always get the short end of the stick. We want to work together with you guys to have a long-term, future plan for my kids and my grandkids to go to Voznesenka School to graduate,” said Martishev.

If a lease agreement is not reached, officials say the issue may be an agenda item for the next Kenai Peninsula Borough School Board meeting on May 2nd.