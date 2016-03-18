Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Curbing unnecessary ER use

Alaska Public Media | By Annie Feidt
Published March 18, 2016 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Alaska has some of the highest health care costs in the world. In the state's Medicaid program- one solution is reducing unnecessary trips to the Emergency Room. We'll discuss a collaborative plan to help patients get the care they need in a less expensive setting than an emergency room.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:


  • Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association.

  • Julie Taylor, CEO, Regional Hospital

  • Dr. Anne Zink, ER physician, Mat-Su Regional

  • Valerie Davidson, Health and Social Services commissioner

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 22, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Annie Feidt
Annie Feidt is the broadcast managing editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at afeidt@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Annie here.
