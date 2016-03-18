Curbing unnecessary ER use

Alaska has some of the highest health care costs in the world. In the state's Medicaid program- one solution is reducing unnecessary trips to the Emergency Room. We'll discuss a collaborative plan to help patients get the care they need in a less expensive setting than an emergency room.

Download Audio

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:





Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association.

President and CEO of Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association. Julie Taylor, CEO, Regional Hospital

CEO, Regional Hospital Dr. Anne Zink, ER physician, Mat-Su Regional

ER physician, Mat-Su Regional Valerie Davidson, Health and Social Services commissioner

Health and Social Services commissioner Statewide callers

Participate:





Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 22, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.